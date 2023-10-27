Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

