Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,873 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

