Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after buying an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.52.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $556.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.59 and a 200-day moving average of $540.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

