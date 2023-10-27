Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $204.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $196.13 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

