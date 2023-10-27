Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

