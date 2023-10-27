Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

