Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.