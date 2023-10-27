Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,207 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

