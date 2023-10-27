Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $8,850,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco stock opened at $342.70 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

