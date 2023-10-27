Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is Skorpios Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Skorpios Trust reduced its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,000 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises 32.9% of Skorpios Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skorpios Trust owned approximately 3.24% of Akero Therapeutics worth $75,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

