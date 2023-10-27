American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

American Express stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $138.77 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.