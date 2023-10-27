American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $142.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

