Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,041 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 11.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.69 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.