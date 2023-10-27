Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 119.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

