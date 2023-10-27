AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Raised by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

