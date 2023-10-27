AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $105,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,450.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,528.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,529.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

