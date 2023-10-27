Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Raised by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.