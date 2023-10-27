Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Boosted by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,276 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.6% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $70.36 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

