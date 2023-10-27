Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $273,480,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $135,253,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

