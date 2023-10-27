Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

