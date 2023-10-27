Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

