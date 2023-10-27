Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

