Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

