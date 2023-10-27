Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 417,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 256.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 60,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $826.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $856.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.36 and a 12 month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

