Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after buying an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

