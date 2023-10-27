Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

META opened at $292.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

