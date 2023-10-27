Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,208 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 146.8% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $2,376,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

