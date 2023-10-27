Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

