Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 16,027 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

