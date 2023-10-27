Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 426,244 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,244 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

