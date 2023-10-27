Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Shares of TSLA opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $670.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

