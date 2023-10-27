Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.