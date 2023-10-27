Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $343.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.44 and a 200 day moving average of $356.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

