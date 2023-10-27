Avory & Company LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avory & Company LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 8.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

