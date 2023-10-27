Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.