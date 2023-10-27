Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.18. The stock has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.