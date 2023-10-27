Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.