Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.50 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

