Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 711 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

