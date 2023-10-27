Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.98 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

