Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $175.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

