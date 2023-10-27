Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $247.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $297.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.69.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

