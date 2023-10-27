Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.