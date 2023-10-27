BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IBM opened at $143.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.