BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,159.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,806.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,875.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,955.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

