BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,525.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $189.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

