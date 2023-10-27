Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73. Boeing has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

