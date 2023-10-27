BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.