BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,572 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 6.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $54,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $955,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.30 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

