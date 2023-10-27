C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.26% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.